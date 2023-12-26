Barrow boss Pete Wild bemoans refereeing decision after Stockport draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barrow boss Pete Wild bemoans refereeing decision after Stockport draw

By Press Association
Pete Wild felt his side should have been celebrating three points (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Barrow boss Pete Wild bemoaned a controversial decision which he felt cost his side two points in their clash with leaders Stockport.

The Hatters had fought back from two goals down to level at 2-2 when George Ray thought he had scored a late winner for the Bluebirds, only for referee Martin Coy and his officials to spot a foul in the build-up.

Wild was fuming, and said: “Barring a ludicrous refereeing decision, we would have won the game.

“As George is kicking the ball in the net, the fourth (official) is shouting, ‘man down’. But two minutes later Elliot Newby is on the floor and he lets it run for another 45 seconds, so where is the consistency?

“Their manager had a pop at him (the referee) at half-time and he came out for the second half and was a different character.”

Barrow, playing in front a record crowd at Holker Street, stunned Stockport as Ben Whitfield and Kian Spence scored inside the opening 24 minutes.

But inspired by a plethora of substitutions, County stormed back through Nick Powell and one-time Barrow player Akil Wright either side of the break.

Wild added: “We were outstanding for the first 45 minutes. Stockport have all the resources in the world; just look at the four players they rolled on.

“But we went toe-to-toe with them. We both had spells, so a draw was probably a fair result.

“They were all over us for the first 20 minutes of the second half. But we finished the stronger and I thought we were the ones to go on and win the game.”

Stockport boss Dave Challinor made his first changes three minutes before the interval, and he said: “It wasn’t easy because you don’t like taking people off in a game before half-time.

“People might see that as a slight on them or embarrassment. It makes no difference to me as ultimately it’s about getting something out of the game.

“If there hadn’t been rules about how many opportunities you get to make changes, I would have made all four at the same time.

“The choice was wait until half-time and potentially waste 15 minutes, or do you make the decision then?

“One thing is for certain both Barrow’s goals were offside.

“If I had been offered a point after half-an-hour being 2-0 down I would have taken it.

“But as the game panned out, I’m disappointed we didn’t go on to win it.”