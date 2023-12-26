Mat Salder: Analysts provide inspiration for Walsall victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mat Salder: Analysts provide inspiration for Walsall victory

By Press Association
Mat Sadler (PA)
Mat Sadler (PA)

Walsall boss Mat Sadler said his number crunchers had provided the inspiration for the Saddlers to end a decade of despair against bogey side Crewe by beating the Railwaymen 2-0.

Headers from Freddie Draper and Oisin McEntee gave Walsall only a second win in their past 20 meetings with the Alex – and a first victory in 11, a rotten run dating back to 2013.

“I was told about that by my analyst yesterday and I made sure my players knew it,” Sadler said.

“That went into my motivation for today – we want to right a few wrongs through the season which I think we’ve done on quite a few occasions so far.

“I thought we were brilliant and I thought we could have won by more, considerably more.

“We controlled the game – the back three or back five were very, very strong and the front two were absolute pests, a real handful.”

Teenage striker Draper, on loan from Lincoln, moved into double figures for the campaign and Sadler admits he hopes the Imps do not trigger a recall clause in the season-long deal come January.

“We have a really good relationship with Lincoln and we’ll keep talking. Obviously, Freddie has done great so let’s see how things materialise over the next few weeks,” he added.

“Did I know he was going to score this many? You never know. But did I know there was a player in there that would do really well at the level? Yes.”

Crewe stayed sixth but have gone five games without a win and boss Lee Bell was unhappy after both Walsall goals came from corners.

The Alex also needed goalkeeper Tom Booth and the crossbar to deny Isaac Hutchinson a brace while their only real threat saw Ryan Cooney’s sweet volley saved by Jackson Smith.

“It’s two really poor set-plays that have ultimately cost us the game today and we’ve got to address that quickly,” Bell said.

“We’ve got illnesses and we’ve got players on the pitch who probably shouldn’t be on the pitch, they should have had a couple more days’ rest but that’s how dedicated they are.

“But it was soft goals, really soft goals and I’m asking players to take a bit more responsibility with set plays, move people around and try to help with the danger.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up so we hope we can get some bodies back to freshen things up because people do need a rest, but we’ve also got to look at what’s killing us at the minute.

“We should have more points on the board – obviously we are going through a sticky patch but teams go through these types of situations and it’s up to us to respond to it.”