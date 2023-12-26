Jason Goodliffe pleased with battling Sutton’s win at his former club Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Goodliffe pleased with battling Sutton’s win at his former club Wimbledon

By Press Association
Sutton claimed a much-needed victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Sutton claimed a much-needed victory (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Jason Goodliffe said it was “very pleasing” to come away from his old stamping ground with three points after Sutton lifted themselves off the bottom of Sky Bet League Two with a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

It was a 63rd-minute Omar Sowunmi header that handed the visitors three points a week on from Goodliffe being handed the reins at Gander Green Lane on an interim basis.

A former Wimbledon player during his playing days, Goodliffe’s team gave the strong travelling support renewed hope as they head towards fixtures with Gillingham and Newport.

“Coming to this place is a special place for me, but to come here and perform the way that we did, and get the result, is very pleasing,” Goodliffe said.

“To a man, they worked their socks off today. They worked for the shirt and that’s all you can ask for.

“There were some really pleasing performances. But it’s one game, we won’t get too carried away. Hopefully we can back that up.

“We started on the front foot. We managed to nullify their threat very well. We had a couple of really good chances first half and you wonder if it’s not going to be your day because the season has been us missing opportunities to take a hold of the game.

“To get the goal was massive and I thought we managed to hold onto the lead very well and played it out well.

“I was pleased with a lot of the performances.”

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson, who was watching from the stand due to suspension, hopes his team can right their wrongs when they face Colchester on Friday.

“It’s as poor as we’ve been for quite a while,” he said. “I didn’t see that coming, we fell below the standards we’ve set ourselves recently.

“It’s just one of those, the disappointment is we didn’t do enough of the things which have brought us success.

“We didn’t ask them enough questions. It was probably everything, we just fell below the levels we’ve hit recently.

“I was at the top in the stand. We had communication. It was frustrating. You probably get a better view of the game up there, but you feel detached from it.

“It was strange now being down below, but I don’t think it had any bearing on us or the performance.

“I don’t think anyone particularly excelled and they have of late.

“We’ve had a punch on the nose today and have the chance to put it right in a few days’ time.”