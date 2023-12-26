Neill Collins hoping Barnsley learn from second-half struggles after Vale scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Neill Collins hoping Barnsley learn from second-half struggles after Vale scare

By Press Association
Barnsley manager Neill Collins saw his side hold on to beat Port Vale (Adam Davy/PA)
Barnsley manager Neill Collins saw his side hold on to beat Port Vale (Adam Davy/PA)

Barnsley manager Neill Collins hopes his side learn from their mistakes in the second half after they held off a fight back from Port Vale to win 3-2.

Adam Phillips opened the scoring before John McAtee added a quickfire brace, including a stunning strike from 35 yards for his second, to make it 3-0 after 37 minutes.

But Vale fought back after the break, with Ethan Chislett and Jack Shorrock both finding the net to make the scoreline much more respectable.

Victory keeps the Tykes in seventh spot in the League One table, two points outside the play-offs.

However, Collins believes his team should have put the game to bed and pinpointed a good chance for Herbie Kane, which was well saved by Connor Ripley just moments before Chislett earned Vale a lifeline in the 72nd minute, as an opportunity to do that.

“In the first half, I thought we were outstanding,” he said.

“I thought the quality of our goals was excellent, I thought we looked a real threat, I thought we looked comfortable defensively.

“So everything that was probably good about the first half was negative about the second, particularly the last 20 minutes.

“I thought we started a bit slow coming out in the second half, then we had a little period where we looked like a threat again and we probably should have made it four when Herbie Kane goes through.

“Port Vale got their goal and we had to make certain changes – some we made decisions on and some were forced.

“And I thought once they got their tails up, we struggled to cope with it.

“But I can’t take anything away from a great three points. I think we tend to have games like this in the Christmas period, and hopefully we learn from it.”

Defeat for the Valiants brought their three-match unbeaten league run to an end and saw them drop one place to 16th.

Boss Andy Crosby was left to rue an extremely disappointing first-half display, but was pleased with how his side responded.

“What was happening in that first half, we looked devoid of anything,” he said.

“The second half reaction is more like I want us to be.

“We played with pride, we played with enthusiasm, we played with quality.

“I can’t mask over that first-half performance and it’s something that I have to apologise to the fans for, because it was really poor.

“There’s a number of things – if you don’t track runs into the box, if you don’t defend balls into your box, you’re going to get hurt because of the quality of the opposition.

“They’ve obviously got a number of really good attacking options. They’ve got a good team. That’s why they are where they are in the league.

“And when you’re giving that much space and freedom to play, they’re going to hurt you.”