Extreme weather conditions force postponements at Rangers and Aberdeen

Cinch Premiership games at Ibrox and Pittodrie were postponed after extreme weather conditions caused travel problems in the north of Scotland.

Rangers saw their home game against Ross County called off about 1.30pm on Wednesday as snow prevented the visitors travelling down the A9.

Motherwell got to Aberdeen early but many supporters of both clubs were stuck as roads were closed because of flooding in the north east.

A Scottish Professional Football League statement confirmed Rangers’ game was called off “following consultation with Police Scotland regarding today’s weather conditions on the A9”.

⬇️ All supporters travelling to Ibrox for this evening’s game should be aware of the adverse weather conditions on the A9 currently. Safe travels to all Staggies making the journey. https://t.co/XecgTWCji4 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) December 27, 2023

A Rangers statement added: “Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow.”

The postponement means Rangers will go into Saturday’s derby at Celtic Park five points behind the leaders with two games in hand, and with extra time to prepare after Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Dundee on Boxing Day.

Aberdeen’s clash with Motherwell at Pittodrie was called off after Storm Gerrit caused flooding to many of the main routes into the city and prompted the cancellation of rail services.

For fans travelling to Aberdeen, please note the A90 is now completely closed. Use the A92 route via Arbroath and Montrose. Safe travels to all. pic.twitter.com/m8NgzFuXxU — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) December 27, 2023

Motherwell told fans that the A90 had been closed in both directions and directed supporters to the A92 via Arbroath and Montrose. However, that road was soon closed just north of Dundee and roads via Forfar were also affected by flooding.

Chief executive Alan Burrows told the Dons’ official website: “Whilst much of Pittodrie has been battered by significant rain and gale force winds, the stadium itself and the pitch have coped admirably well.

“However, as roads became flooded and unpassable or damaged due to fallen trees and with rail services being cancelled north of Dundee, it was clear it was going to be a very difficult ask for many supporters of both clubs to safely get to Pittodrie.

“We remained in dialogue with all stakeholders and after putting our case across to the league, it was agreed between the two clubs, the league and the police that it was safest to rearrange the game.”

Update: MATCH OFF Whilst much of Pittodrie has been battered by significant rain and gale force winds, the stadium itself and the pitch have coped admirably well. However, as all major (and most minor) roads became flooded and/or unpassable, or damaged due to fallen trees, and… — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) December 27, 2023

Motherwell later told supporters the decision was made on the advice of Police Scotland following road closures.

“With the Motherwell team travelling to Aberdeen first thing this morning, we had been in communication with Aberdeen all day and we were advised that the pitch was playable and there were no safety concerns at the stadium,” a statement read.

“We had also been advised that the weather forecast was to improve closer to kick-off.

“Following constant discussions between the two clubs, the SPFL and Police Scotland, the decision was taken to postpone the match for the safety of supporters travelling to the game. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to anyone travelling to Aberdeen.”

It was a second postponement in a row for both County and Aberdeen, who saw their weekend games fall foul of waterlogged pitches.