Home Sport

Lawrence Shankland amends penalty miss with last-gasp Hearts winner at Hibernian

By Press Association
Lawrence Shankland scored a late winner for Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lawrence Shankland scored a late winner for Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lethal Lawrence Shankland popped up with a stoppage-time winner as in-form Hearts defeated Hibernian 1-0 in a tense Edinburgh derby at Easter Road to tighten their grip on third place in the cinch Premiership.

The game looked on course to end goalless after both Shankland and Hibs forward Martin Boyle missed early penalties.

But the talismanic Jambos skipper sparked jubilation among the visiting support in the third minute of stoppage time when he notched his 16th goal of the season to secure a third consecutive clean-sheet victory for the Tynecastle side.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 at St Johnstone as Paul Hanlon, Jimmy Jeggo, Elie Youan dropped out to make way for Rocky Bushiri, Joe Newell and Josh Campbell.

There were also three alterations to the Hearts team that started Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Mirren as Craig Halkett, Yutaro Oda and Barrie McKay were replaced by Stephen Kingsley, Calem Nieuwenhof and Alan Forrest.

The Jambos were handed the chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute when they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review after Bushiri was deemed to have handled the ball, while trying to head clear Cochrane’s long throw into the box. Shankland saw his low penalty strike the outside of David Marshall’s right-hand post.

Hibs then had the opportunity to punish Hearts’ top scorer for his profligacy from the spot when they won a spot-kick in the 14th minute after Dylan Vente’s goalbound shot was blocked by the flailing hand of Kye Rowles on the edge of the six-yard box. However, Zander Clark did superbly to get down to his right and push Boyle’s effort on to the post.

The hosts enjoyed the bulk of the pressure for the remainder of the first half, but Rowles made a couple of crucial blocks to stop a Vente header and then a Campbell shot, before Jair Tavares saw a ferocious effort deflected over by Aidan Denholm.

Hibs suffered a blow seven minutes after the break when Josh Campbell was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after injuring himself while trying to tackle Beni Baningime. Youan came on in his place.

Hearts substitute Kenneth Vargas was presented with a decent chance in the 68th minute following a loose pass by Lewis Miller, but the Costa Rican fired just over from 20 yards out.

At the other end, Clark had to produce another couple of impressive saves to deny Vente and Tavares.

Hibs keeper Marshall then thwarted Shankland after the Jambos captain got himself away from Bushiri, but the Hearts forward was not to be denied and he kept his cool to curl home a clinical, match-winning finish in stoppage time after finding himself space in the box following a long ball from Clark.