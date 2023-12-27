Manchester City move back into the top four with victory at Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester City move back into the top four with victory at Everton

By Press Association
Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring Manchester City’s second goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring Manchester City’s second goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 and close the gap on the Premier League leaders.

Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez – from the spot – and Bernardo Silva scored in the second half as City hit back.

Jack Harrison gave Everton, a point above the relegation zone, a first-half lead when he converted Dwight McNeil’s low cross.

Victory moved Pep Guardiola’s side, crowned Club World Cup champions this month, into fourth and five points behind leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Noni Madueke’s late penalty gave mid-table Chelsea a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Mykhailo Mudryk netted from close range from Malo Gusto’s cutback but Michael Olise levelled just before the break when he controlled Jordan Ayew’s pass to fire in.

Nicolas Jackson had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the second half but Chelsea won it with three minutes left.

Referee Michael Salisbury awarded a penalty after going to the monitor following Eberechi Eze’s challenge on Madueke and he scored from the spot.

The victory stopped Wolves leapfrogging Chelsea after an impressive 4-1 win at Brentford.

A sensational cross by Pablo Sarabia was headed in by Mario Lemina to give Wolves, who sit 11th, a 13th-minute opener.

Just 83 seconds later Wolves doubled their lead when, straight from kick-off, a short pass from Nathan Collins saw Hwang Hee-chan steal in ahead of Mark Flekken to net his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

But Brentford – who suffered a sixth defeat in seven games – pulled a goal back just two minutes later when Yoane Wissa fired in from Neal Maupay’s pass.

Hwang made it 3-1 after 28 minutes when more sloppy play from Brentford allowed the striker to latch onto Toti Gomes’ header, brilliantly lift the ball past Ethan Pinnock, and fire in a second.

Hwang was forced off with a back problem in first-half stoppage time but Wolves made light work of his absence.

Matheus Cunha was close to adding a fourth when he hit a post with 15 minutes left before he teed up Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to wrap up victory following another Collins mistake against his former club.