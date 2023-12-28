Luke Littler keen to show Manchester United how to win trophies with world title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler keen to show Manchester United how to win trophies with world title

By Press Association
Luke Littler is the youngest player to reach the last 16 of the World Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Teenage sensation Luke Littler wants to show his beloved Manchester United how to win a trophy by lifting the World Championship.

The 16-year-old has taken the Alexandra Palace tournament by storm and became the youngest player to ever qualify for the last 16 when he beat Matt Campbell on Wednesday night.

Littler, who won the World Youth Championship in November, would cause one of the biggest shocks in sporting history if he manages to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy next week.

The teenager, who received tickets for the stadium tour at Old Trafford for Christmas and messages some of the United youth team, is hoping he can inspire his favourite side.

Asked whether he will be parading some silverware when he visits United’s home ground, he replied: “Hopefully I’ll show them how to win one.

“For Christmas I got stuff for my Xbox, a controller, gift cards and got two tickets for the Manchester United stadium tour so I will go to that after the Worlds.”

Littler’s life has changed immeasurably over the last fortnight as he has stolen the headlines for his performance on the Ally Pally stage.

He is enjoying celebrity status, with social media taking a keen interest in Littler’s love of a kebab.

“I have been on social media for a few years and I still have my own account set up, I know what is going on on there but I tend to stay off it,” he admitted.

“If there is nice things my dad will say and if there are bad things he won’t mention it.

“My Instagram was on 4,000 and now it is up to 29.2k, that is on Instagram, Twitter or X has gone up to 25 so with both I have gained 50,000 followers.”

Asked who the most famous person to message him was, he replied: “Probably JaackMaate. I have had a few of the youngsters from the Man United squad, they have been messaging me and then a few from the Warrington Wolves have been messaging me.”

And as for his go-to kebab choice, Littler added: “Doner meat, wrap with lettuce and mayonnaise.”