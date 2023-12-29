MPs seek to make unauthorised entry into football grounds a criminal offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs seek to make unauthorised entry into football grounds a criminal offence

By Press Association
Trouble flared during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
MPs have recommended the creation of a new criminal offence of unauthorised entry to a football match to counter the sort of disorder seen at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The Culture Media and Sport Committee has completed an inquiry into spectator safety issues following the trouble seen both at Wembley, and the problems encountered by Liverpool fans at last year’s Champions League final in Paris.

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy saw a number of fans without tickets attempting to gain entry to Wembley either with fake tickets, through tailgating or by force.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Liverpool fans cover their mouths and noses as they queue to gain entry to the ahead of the 2022 Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)

There is currently no distinct criminal offence regarding unauthorised entry to a stadium, and the Committee has called on the Government to back a bill introduced by committee member Kevin Brennan MP which would create an offence and allow a football banning order to be imposed on conviction.

Chair of the Committee Dame Caroline Dinenage MP said: “Tailgating and other forms of unauthorised entry into grounds are an increasing problem at high-profile matches putting safety at risk from overcrowding.

“Those involved should know that they will face consequences and the Government should back legislation to ensure they can be banned.”

The issues seen in Paris last summer were very different, with the authorities found to be at fault for major problems around the Stade de France despite their attempts to pin the blame on Liverpool supporters.

Several fans were denied entry despite having legitimate tickets for Liverpool’s match against Real Madrid, while police also used pepper spray and tear gas.

The Committee called the treatment Liverpool fans received “disgraceful” and said the attitude of foreign police forces towards British fans was a significant factor.

Dame Dinenage added: “At big games in Europe, too often the attitude of foreign police to British fans leads to unacceptable treatment of innocent supporters.

“The Government needs to work with overseas counterparts to bolster the role of British police travelling with teams and collaboration with local forces.”