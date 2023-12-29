Football rumours: Saudi Pro League clubs made to wait for Mohamed Salah

What the papers say

Mohamed Salah remains a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League but they will have to wait beyond January, according to the Daily Mirror. Liverpool are not expected to agree to a mid-season sale for the 31-year-old forward with bids expected to come in the summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is likely to concentrate on loan deals in January, reports the Daily Mirror. The club needs to offload players before making any signings with reinforcements on the cards after a string of injuries.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper (PA)

Steve Cooper has emerged as a potential option as manager at Crystal Palace after his sacking at Nottingham Forest, according to The Daily Telegraph. Roy Hodgson’s future in charge of the club is uncertain.

Crystal Palace are interested in Paris St Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, reports the Evening Standard. Palace have also been linked with Sunderland’s 21-year-old French midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

Social media round-up

Bruno Fernandes has already endorsed a deal for Man Utd target Joao Neves 💬✅ But Benfica will not sell their midfield prodigy in January ❌https://t.co/cZ9K6xQO1t pic.twitter.com/7MliFKAtx7 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 29, 2023

🚨🇺🇸 LAFC are advancing in talks to sign Hugo Lloris from Tottenham, deal being discussed on player side but MLS move considered concrete as @pokeefe1 called. Spurs already gave the green light, it’s up to Lloris. pic.twitter.com/vUTKOgoE8X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2023

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Dan Gore (left) and Wolves’ Nathan Fraser (PA)

Dan Gore: Borussia Dortmund are keen on Manchester United’s 19-year-old English winger, reports Football Insider.

Serhou Guirassy: Manchester United, Tottenham and AC Milan are interested in the Guinea striker, 27, who is preparing to leave Stuttgart in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy.