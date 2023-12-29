Cameron Norrie finds form as Great Britain beat hosts Australia in United Cup

Cameron Norrie began the new season with a timely return to form as Great Britain clinched victory over hosts Australia at the United Cup.

The second edition of the mixed international team competition is a slimmed-down version, with ties comprising two singles matches and one doubles.

Britain only needed the singles contests to seal the win in Perth, with Norrie defeating Alex De Minaur for the second year in a row 6-4 2-6 7-6 (2) before Katie Boulter powered to a 6-2 6-4 win against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Grit from the Brit 😤 🇬🇧 @cam_norrie outlasts De Minaur 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(2) to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Australia!#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/e2GIrKZaFu — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 29, 2023

Norrie won all three of his matches at the United Cup a year ago, including in straight sets against De Minaur, but struggled during the second half of the 2023 season and ended it by losing nine of his last 11 matches.

The 28-year-old admitted he felt a little burned out after maintaining an intense schedule but the off-season has allowed him to reset and his win over De Minaur is his first against a top-20 player since March.

Norrie took advantage of a slow start by De Minaur, breaking serve in the opening game and keeping his opponent at arm’s length during the first set.

The Australian, ranked six places higher than Norrie at world number 12, raised his level markedly in the second set and looked the better player throughout most of the decider.

Cameron Norrie hits a forehand (Trevor Collens/AP)

But Norrie dug in well, saving a break point in the sixth game, and played a brilliant tie-break, seizing the initiative and drawing a double fault from De Minaur on the first match point.

Speaking on court, Norrie said: “I really had to dig deep and play very brave in that third set. He came out at the end of the second set, he was firing and I couldn’t match his level and I had to really play to win in that tie-break.

“I found good depth on my forehand in the tie-break. It’s always tough playing Alex, he’s a good friend of mine. It was a good match and a great way to start the year.”

Much of the attention ahead of the tie had been on De Minaur being up against his girlfriend Boulter, but the British number one ensured Australia would have no second chances with a strong display.

Tomljanovic is a former top-40 player but she missed most of last season following knee surgery and is currently ranked down at 290.

Boulter, sitting at 56 in the rankings, stormed into a 4-0 lead in the opening set and, although it was closer thereafter, she held her nerve to claim victory.

Britain need to beat reigning champions USA in their final group match on Sunday to ensure they reach the quarter-finals.