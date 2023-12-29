Jonson Clarke-Harris scores twice as Peterborough fight back against Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores twice as Peterborough fight back against Barnsley

By Press Association
Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a brace for Posh (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a brace for Posh (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Jonson Clarke-Harris burst out of the Peterborough wilderness with a bang by spearheading a fine comeback in a 2-2 League One thriller against Barnsley.

The prolific striker, making his first start for more than two months, headed goals either side of half-time to pull Posh out of a pickle against their promotion rivals.

Darren Ferguson’s men gifted Herbie Kane a 10th-minute opener as John McAtee robbed dithering keeper Nicholas Bilokapic after he dwelt on a Ronnie Edwards back-pass.

McAtee was fortunate to get away with what looked to be a foul on Bilokapic, who was soon forced off with an ankle injury.

Posh were again masters of their own downfall when the visitors’ advantage doubled after 31 minutes.

Harrison Burrows’ attempted pass was charged down by Adam Phillips who found McAtee to help the ball into the path of Devante Cole to slam into the roof of the net.

Posh halved the arrears in the first minute of stoppage time when Clarke-Harris’ header from a David Ajiboye delivery crossed the line despite Liam Roberts almost pulling off a fine save and Jordan Williams failing with an attempted goal-line clearance.

Clarke-Harris then completed the Posh comeback three minutes into the second half when heading in a Burrows cross from the left.

Barnsley’s Corey O’Keeffe and Posh’s Ephron Mason-Clark both hit the bar as the sides had to settle for a point apiece.