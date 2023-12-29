Mansfield up to second despite draw with Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield up to second despite draw with Doncaster

By Press Association
Callum Johnson scored Mansfield’s opener (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Callum Johnson scored Mansfield’s opener (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Promotion-chasing Mansfield had to be content with a point as visiting strugglers Doncaster hit back for a 1-1 draw.

But Wrexham’s loss at Walsall meant the Stags still edged up into second place.

Mansfield dominated the opening stages and were rewarded with the opener on 21 minutes. Stephen Quinn floated over a great cross from the left and Callum Johnson buried it with a powerful diving header.

Davis Keillor-Dunn was inches wide two minutes later but Rovers began to grow into the game and Luke Molyneux cut in from the right on 25 minutes and forced Christy Pym to save on his near post.

Harrison Biggins should have done better just after when he planted a header over from six yards from Tommy Rowe’s left-wing cross.

And on 33 minutes Jamie Sterry’s powerful shot came off a home defender and hit the far post.

Seconds after the restart Biggins almost caught Stags cold as he curled narrowly wide from 20 yards.

But on 59 minutes Jack Senior set up Joe Ironside and, after Aden Flint blocked his first shot, he curled home a great follow-up to enable the visitors to frustrate and hold on for a point.