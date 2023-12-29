Eiran Cashin scores winner as Derby produce stunning comeback at Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eiran Cashin scores winner as Derby produce stunning comeback at Oxford

By Press Association
Eiran Cashin headed Derby in front (Nigel French/PA)
Eiran Cashin headed Derby in front (Nigel French/PA)

Eiran Cashin completed a stunning 3-2 comeback win for Derby at League One promotion rivals Oxford.

After they trailed to two Cameron Brannagan goals, the Rams hit back with efforts from Craig Forsyth, Liam Thompson and Cashin extending their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Oxford got off to the ideal start with a goal inside two minutes.

Mark Harris, who had bagged a brace in Oxford’s 2-1 win at Pride Park in August, ran on to Brannagan’s pass and knocked the ball past Joe Wildsmith before being clattered by the keeper.

Brannagan then sent Wildsmith the wrong way from the penalty spot.

County had barely recovered from that early blow when Brannagan hit them again.

Stan Mills was fouled outside the box and Brannagan smashed the 22-yard free-kick around Derby’s wall and into the far corner with Wildsmith helpless.

But Derby responded by pulling a goal back in first-half stoppage time, with Forsyth converting at the far post after James Collins flicked on a corner.

The Rams had threatened with James Beadle turning Max Bird’s effort around a post, and centre-back Cashin heading against the bar from 12 yards.

Derby dominated the second half and equalised nine minutes from time when substitute Thompson headed home just seconds after coming onto the pitch.

Five minutes later Cashin turned in a deep free-kick from the left to complete a spectacular Derby fightback in front of Oxford’s biggest gate of the season.