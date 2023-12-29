Beryly Lubala earns Burton victory over Shrewsbury

Burton have now gone three games unbeaten under interim manager Gary Mills after earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home against Shrewsbury.

The home side took the lead with their first chance of the game, Joe Powell’s corner whipped perfectly onto the head of striker Beryly Lubala, who guided his effort into the back of the net on 16 minutes.

The goal seemed to ignite Shrewsbury who had chances to level soon after as Jordan Shipley and Max Mata squandered presentable opportunities, blazing their shots wide of Max Crocombe’s goal from close range.

Bobby Kamwa had a great chance to put the Brewers two goals to the good when the ball came to him on the left of the penalty area early in the second half, the winger cutting in on his favoured right-foot before his goal-bound shot was tipped over the bar by Marko Marosi.

The Brewers defence stood strong as the game wore on and numerous long balls were repelled by Sam Hughes and John Brayford to ensure Burton picked up all three points for the second time in four days.