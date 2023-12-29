Reading battle back to share spoils with Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reading battle back to share spoils with Cheltenham

By Press Association
Jeriel Dorsett scored as Reading drew at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)
Jeriel Dorsett scored as Reading drew at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)

Reading hit back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at relegation rivals Cheltenham.

All four goals came during a rip-roaring first half dominated by the home side, who have shown a marked improvement under boss Darrell Clarke.

David Button denied Liam Sercombe, George Lloyd and Lewis Freestone as Reading were forced to withstand considerable pressure.

But the opener arrived in the 29th minute with Sercombe sliding to touch Sean Long’s low ball in from the right.

The lead was doubled in the 37th minute when Button blocked an effort from Freestone only for a clearance from Amadou Mbengue to hit his own goalkeeper and fly into the net.

The overworked Button denied Ben Williams in the 42nd minute but the game then turned with Lewis Wing’s corner headed in at the back post by Jeriel Dorsett in the 45th minute.

Then, two minutes into time added on at the end of the first half, Wing’s cross was glanced into the net by Paul Mukairu.

Wing’s free-kick was pushed away by a diving Luke Southwood in the 69th minute and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji curled one just wide for Cheltenham deep into stoppage time as it finished all square.