Hull back on track with win over slumping Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hull back on track with win over slumping Blackburn

By Press Association
Alfie Jones put Hull ahead after Blackburn’s fightback (Richard Sellers/PA)
Alfie Jones put Hull ahead after Blackburn’s fightback (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn lost a fourth game in a row as Hull moved back into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs with a 3-2 victory at the MKM Stadium.

Rovers were always up against it after Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly scored early in the first half.

Sammie Szmodics and Harry Pickering – on his 25th birthday and 100th start for the club – made it 2-2 at the break but Alfie Jones’ winner after 63 minutes condemned Jon Dahl Tomasson to another damaging loss.

Blackburn were reduced to 10 men when Dominic Hyam was sent off for a second bookable offence after 74 minutes.

Delap capitalised on some poor defending to open the scoring after 11 minutes, skipping past Pickering before charging into the penalty area. Hyam then failed to stop Delap thumping the ball in at Leopold Wahlstedt’s near post.

Blackburn nearly equalised moments later when Dilan Markanday teed up Semir Telalovic on the edge of the box. The German’s strike was unimpressive but took a jolting deflection off Jones on to the base of the left post.

The visitors were once again not at their best at the back after 18 minutes, with Hyam and James Hill outdone by a routine long ball, from which Connolly controlled well before cushioning a half-volley home.

The visitors reduced the deficit on 33 minutes when Arnor Sigurdsson’s speculative punt through the middle bisected Jones and Jacob Greaves. Szmodics had the nous to spot Matt Ingram off his line before expertly chipping home for his 15th goal of the season.

Pickering then restored parity deep into first-half injury time when he was played into the penalty area on the overlap. Ingram might have done better but a slight deflection skewed the ball from his grasp.

Hull were back ahead as Rovers failed to clear Tyler Morton’s corner from the left and Jones scraped the ball into the net from three yards.

Hyam was handed a second booking for a foul on Ozan Tufan and while Blackburn had plenty of possession thereafter, Ingram was never seriously tested.