Play-off chasing Sunderland held at rock-bottom Rotherham

Sunderland had to battle back to earn a 1-1 draw at Championship strugglers Rotherham.

Two second-half goals ensured a point for both sides with Jack Clarke getting a deflected leveller for the visitors after Sam Clucas put the Millers ahead.

Rotherham remained bottom despite picking up four points from their two post-Christmas matches, while Sunderland dropped out of the top six.

It was a quiet opening 15 minutes but the game almost came to life when Dan Neil took aim from distance and saw his effort whistle just wide of target.

Rotherham almost capitalised on a loose ball from Jobe Bellingham in midfield and Jordan Hugill was able to send Sam Nombe clear on goal. The Millers’ record signing’s effort was kept out by the onrushing Anthony Patterson.

From the resulting corner, a flicked effort from Hakeem Odoffin was touched over the top by Patterson.

Patterson again came to Sunderland’s rescue as he got down low to tip Nombe’s bending effort behind.

Again the corner caused panic in the Black Cats box and the visitors would have been relieved to see the ball scrambled over the top after Jamie Lindsay had tried a backheel.

Rotherham were certainly creating the better chances with only a wayward effort from Clarke in response from Michael Beale’s side.

Odoffin was the next to come close for the home side as he flicked a header goalwards but into Patterson’s grasp.

Rotherham got the opener in the 48th minute when Sam Clucas volleyed in superbly from the edge of the box after running onto Pierre Ekwah’s cleared header.

Sunderland responded with Clarke leading another attack. He found Trai Hume but his effort was easily dealt with by Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Luke O’Nien then tried a long-range effort which flew just wide of Johansson’s goal.

The visitors started to enjoy more possession and finally got on level terms with 17 minutes left.

It came when Alex Pritchard’s cross was only cleared as far as Clarke and his effort took a deflection to loop over Johansson and in.

Sunderland were pushing for all three points in the final 10 minutes. A vicious volley from O’Nien was blocked while a decent chance fell to Dan Ballard but the defender fired wide from the edge of the box.

Six minutes of added time gave both sides a chance to grab a winner.

Rotherham substitute Georgie Kelly fired into the stand when off balance down the left.

Sunderland threatened when Pritchard found Timothee Pembele with a cross from the left but his header was gathered at the second attempt by Johansson.

The Millers could have nicked it right at the end but Tom Eaves headed Cafu’s cross off target.