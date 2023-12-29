Play-off chasing Sunderland held at rock-bottom Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Play-off chasing Sunderland held at rock-bottom Rotherham

By Press Association
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson makes a save as Sunderland drew at Rotherham (PA)
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson makes a save as Sunderland drew at Rotherham (PA)

Sunderland had to battle back to earn a 1-1 draw at Championship strugglers Rotherham.

Two second-half goals ensured a point for both sides with Jack Clarke getting a deflected leveller for the visitors after Sam Clucas put the Millers ahead.

Rotherham remained bottom despite picking up four points from their two post-Christmas matches, while Sunderland dropped out of the top six.

It was a quiet opening 15 minutes but the game almost came to life when Dan Neil took aim from distance and saw his effort whistle just wide of target.

Rotherham almost capitalised on a loose ball from Jobe Bellingham in midfield and Jordan Hugill was able to send Sam Nombe clear on goal. The Millers’ record signing’s effort was kept out by the onrushing Anthony Patterson.

From the resulting corner, a flicked effort from Hakeem Odoffin was touched over the top by Patterson.

Patterson again came to Sunderland’s rescue as he got down low to tip Nombe’s bending effort behind.

Again the corner caused panic in the Black Cats box and the visitors would have been relieved to see the ball scrambled over the top after Jamie Lindsay had tried a backheel.

Rotherham were certainly creating the better chances with only a wayward effort from Clarke in response from Michael Beale’s side.

Odoffin was the next to come close for the home side as he flicked a header goalwards but into Patterson’s grasp.

Rotherham got the opener in the 48th minute when Sam Clucas volleyed in superbly from the edge of the box after running onto Pierre Ekwah’s cleared header.

Sunderland responded with Clarke leading another attack. He found Trai Hume but his effort was easily dealt with by Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Luke O’Nien then tried a long-range effort which flew just wide of Johansson’s goal.

The visitors started to enjoy more possession and finally got on level terms with 17 minutes left.

It came when Alex Pritchard’s cross was only cleared as far as Clarke and his effort took a deflection to loop over Johansson and in.

Sunderland were pushing for all three points in the final 10 minutes. A vicious volley from O’Nien was blocked while a decent chance fell to Dan Ballard but the defender fired wide from the edge of the box.

Six minutes of added time gave both sides a chance to grab a winner.

Rotherham substitute Georgie Kelly fired into the stand when off balance down the left.

Sunderland threatened when Pritchard found Timothee Pembele with a cross from the left but his header was gathered at the second attempt by Johansson.

The Millers could have nicked it right at the end but Tom Eaves headed Cafu’s cross off target.