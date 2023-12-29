Port Vale ease to win over Blackpool

Port Vale returned to winning ways in League One with a 3-0 victory over Blackpool.

Ben Garrity’s opener was added to after half-time by James Wilson and Nathan Smith for a first win in three matches.

CJ Hamilton’s early attempt was thwarted by Vale stopper Connor Ripley, while Vale’s Uche Ikpeazu lashed wide before 10 minutes.

Jordan Rhodes beat the offside trap but not Ripley as the Seasiders pressure continued, with Albie Morgan firing wide before the half-hour.

Morgan then blasted over from distance but Garrity put Vale ahead after racing clear to slot past Dan Grimshaw in the 39th minute.

Grimshaw tipped Ikpeazu’s thunderbolt over in first-half stoppage-time, with the Tangerines stopper denying Jack Shorrock after half-time.

Ripley thwarted Blackpool’s Kyle Joseph before Wilson’s sublime effort from outside the box doubled Vale’s advantage after 57 minutes.

Oliver Casey fired straight at Ripley and later struck the post from Karamoko Dembele’s corner.

Vale’s third came after Smith scrambled home from a corner with 10 minutes remaining, while Blackpool’s Callum Connolly dragged wide before the end.