Chris Martin at the double as Bristol Rovers snatch victory over Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chris Martin at the double as Bristol Rovers snatch victory over Charlton

By Press Association
Chris Martin scored a late winner for Bristol Rovers against Charlton (Jacob King/PA)
Chris Martin scored a late winner for Bristol Rovers against Charlton (Jacob King/PA)

Veteran striker Chris Martin came off the bench to secure Bristol Rovers a 2-1 victory over Charlton with a stunning double – including a stoppage-time winner – at the Memorial Stadium.

Charlton began brightly and Alfie May almost opened the scoring after two minutes but his curling shot thudded against the crossbar with goalkeeper Matthew Cox well beaten.

But Rovers gradually gained the upper hand and served a warning of their growing threat when defender Tristan Crama’s goal celebrations were cut short by an offside flag just before half-time.

Daniel Kanu wasted a glorious chance to hand Michael Appleton’s Addicks the lead before Martin showed him how to finish.

The 35-year-old former Scotland international put all his guile and experience to good use to break the deadlock after 68 minutes, volleying in following good work by Aaron Collins just 12 minutes after entering the fray.

Slobodan Tedic levelled for Charlton with a clever near-post finish following fellow substitute Tyreece Campbell’s cross after 85 minutes.

But Martin had the final say four minutes into stoppage time when he was left unmarked to thump home Collins’ cross from close range to take his tally for the season to six goals.