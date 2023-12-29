Chris Martin at the double as Bristol Rovers snatch victory over Charlton

Veteran striker Chris Martin came off the bench to secure Bristol Rovers a 2-1 victory over Charlton with a stunning double – including a stoppage-time winner – at the Memorial Stadium.

Charlton began brightly and Alfie May almost opened the scoring after two minutes but his curling shot thudded against the crossbar with goalkeeper Matthew Cox well beaten.

But Rovers gradually gained the upper hand and served a warning of their growing threat when defender Tristan Crama’s goal celebrations were cut short by an offside flag just before half-time.

Daniel Kanu wasted a glorious chance to hand Michael Appleton’s Addicks the lead before Martin showed him how to finish.

The 35-year-old former Scotland international put all his guile and experience to good use to break the deadlock after 68 minutes, volleying in following good work by Aaron Collins just 12 minutes after entering the fray.

Slobodan Tedic levelled for Charlton with a clever near-post finish following fellow substitute Tyreece Campbell’s cross after 85 minutes.

But Martin had the final say four minutes into stoppage time when he was left unmarked to thump home Collins’ cross from close range to take his tally for the season to six goals.