Max Stryjek earns a Wycombe a point in goalless draw with Leyton Orient

Wycombe were indebted to goalkeeper Max Stryjek as they picked up a point with a 0-0 draw against Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

The Chairboys arrived having endured a miserable lack of form of late that had left them with just five points from the last 33 available and without a league win since September.

They owed their point to Stryjek, who pulled off two outstanding saves from Orient full-back Tom James and was also perfectly positioned to thwart striker Shaq Forde on two occasions when the home side stepped up the pressure in the second half.

The best chance of the match for the visitors was created by Kieran Sadlier, whose shot from distance wide on the left flashed just past the far post.

Wycombe are now without a win from their last 12 league games and left the field to jeers and boos from their travelling fans.