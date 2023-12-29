Swindon hold on to beat Forest Green after late penalty drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Swindon hold on to beat Forest Green after late penalty drama

By Press Association
Daniel Kemp scored twice for Swindon (Jacob King/PA)
Daniel Kemp scored twice for Swindon (Jacob King/PA)

Troy Deeney is still awaiting his first win in charge of Forest Green after Mathew Stevens missed a stoppage-time penalty in their 2-1 defeat to Swindon in League Two.

Daniel Kemp’s brace had the Robins ahead going into eight minutes of added time.

And they held on for a first win in five games as goalkeeper Lewis Ward saved Stevens’ spot-kick.

Swindon took the lead 11 minutes into the second half when Jake Young’s deflected cross came to Kemp
on the edge of the area and he lashed the ball into the net.

Rovers equalised in the 75th minute when a low ball into the near post was flicked home by substitute Matt Taylor.

But the lead only lasted seven minutes. Tyrese Shade darted in behind the visitors’ defence and
drilled a low ball in towards the near post where Kemp arrived to thump home.

Deeney was sent to the stands in the 86th minute for a second yellow card before his side missed a golden chance to earn a point after Young conceded a penalty in the sixth minute of added time.

Stevens went down the middle with his spot-kick but Ward stood firm to earn Swindon victory.