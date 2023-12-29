Barrow and Accrington share spoils

Striker Ben Whitfield came off the bench to score a brilliant goal but Barrow had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Accrington in Sky Bet League Two.

The Cumbrians were heading for three points until Joe Pritchard netted a 71st minute point-saver.

Stanley’s Shaun Whalley went closest to scoring in a poor first half before AFC boss Pete Wild introduced top-scorer Whitfield.

The change had an almost instant impact as Whitfield twice went close before curling in his sixth goal in six games, and ninth of the season, after 52 minutes.

But Stanley, smarting from a Boxing Day loss at Harrogate, stuck to their task.

And when Josh Woods played in Pritchard, his captain did the rest from the edge of the area.

Barrow pushed for a winner and manager Wild was convinced his team should have had a penalty when Emile Acquah was brought down.

However, Stanley also could have snatched victory only for Jack Nolan to see his stoppage-time shot hit the crossbar.