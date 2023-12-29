Kevin Sinfield hails ‘incredible’ friend Rob Burrow after both are awarded CBEs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield hails ‘incredible’ friend Rob Burrow after both are awarded CBEs

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have been awarded CBEs in the New Year Honours list (Danny Lawson/PA).
Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to his “incredible” friend Rob Burrow after the former Leeds Rhinos team-mates were awarded CBEs in the New Year Honours list.

Sinfield and Burrow have raised over £15million to combat Motor Neurone Disease through a series of attritional challenges since Burrow was diagnosed in 2019.

Earlier this month, Sinfield completed his ‘7 in 7 in 7’ challenge in which he ran seven ultramarathons in seven cities across Britain and Ireland in seven days.

Kevin Sinfield’s latest challenge took his fundraising for MND over the £15million mark (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think it is really special that Rob has been recognised again,” said Sinfield.

“The bravery and courage that Rob and his amazing family have shown as he is fighting MND is wonderful; to open the front door and to show the world what it’s like to live with it, he’s been incredible.

“I think the whole family have shown us all what a great family look like and they’ve been so inspirational.”

Sinfield was awarded an MBE in 2014 in recognition of his rugby league career, and subsequently an OBE in 2021 for his fundraising work to help find a cure and help those living with MND.

Former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow was previously awarded an MBE (Danny Lawson/PA)

Burrow said he hoped to receive his award together with Sinfield after his hopes of a joint investiture in 2021, when Burrow received an MBE for his work for the MND community, was scuppered due to illness.

Burrow said: “I am honoured to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community.

“It is always pleasing to have another opportunity to bang the drum for the whole community and ensure that those living with MND are remembered, especially at this time of year.

“I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE.

“I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the New Year to enjoy another special occasion together again.”

Following his first quest of seven marathons in seven days in 2020, Sinfield ran 101 miles in under 24 hours from Welford Road in Leicester to Headingley in 2021.

Last year’s challenge ended on the pitch at half-time during the men’s World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at Old Trafford.

Kevin Sinfield completed his ‘7 in 7 in 7’ challenge earlier this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sinfield said he was “humbled” by his award which he dedicated to the MND community.

“I certainly was not expecting the award and this has never been about any recognition, this is about raising money and awareness for the MND community and for fighting for Rob so I feel very humbled by the whole thing,” added Sinfield.

“I feel like I’m the one getting singled out but it’s been a real team effort from everybody. I can’t do it on my own. I need everybody to do their bit and it’s been an incredible journey.”