Darren Ferguson applauds Peterborough two-goal hero Jonson Clarke-Harris

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson’s side salvaged a point against Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Ferguson dished out the plaudits for Jonson Clarke-Harris after his double secured a 2-2 draw against League One promotion rivals Barnsley.

The striker, who is widely expected to leave in January, provided what could be a memorable farewell in front of the home fans by heading in crosses from David Ajiboye and Harrison Burrows either side of the break after a shock recall to the side.

Herbie Kane and top-scorer Devante Cole had earlier put Barnsley in command but they allowed their lead to slip before Corey O’Keeffe and Ephron Mason-Clark both hit the bar.

Mason-Clark also saw a strong penalty appeal ignored in the second half as the game ended level.

Ferguson said: “Jonno knows his time is up at the club as he’s likely to get a move in January.

“He is a great example of someone who has trained well and been great with the younger players.

“I told him yesterday he was going to play as we needed to give Ricky (Jade Jones) a rest and that he has nothing to prove to anyone so to go out and play his normal game.

“There is no striker better than him in the box in the league – simple as that. Once we started getting quality into the box he scored goals.

“I thought he was great tonight and if we had got the penalty – and we must surely be due one – he would have taken it and probably ended up with a hat-trick.

“Tremendous credit goes to all of my players for the character they showed to come from behind. They have determination and desire to not lose games of football.”

Barnsley remain a point outside the play-off places.

Boss Neill Collins said: “I’m really disappointed that we didn’t get rewarded for what was a fantastic performance.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose a goal at the end of that first half given the way we played.

“And to then concede a weak goal at the start of the second half, they are probably the only two negatives.

“I don’t know how Corey’s chance that hit the bar stayed out and we also had other chances against a top team in this division.

“Peterborough have probably been the most dominant team in the league over the last 15 games, but we really made it difficult for them.

“To come here and get a point is always good, but I felt we deserved all three.

“There are obviously things we can improve on, but if we can replicate in the second half of the season what we have done in the first, we’ll be in the play-offs.”