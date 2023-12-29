Lee Bell hails Crewe for ‘sticking together’ in draw with Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Bell hails Crewe for ‘sticking together’ in draw with Newport

By Press Association
Lee Bell was full of praise for his injury-hit side (Simon Marper/PA)
Crewe manager Lee Bell saw his depleted side slip out of the League Two play-off places after a 1-1 draw at Newport but he was full of praise for their character and resilience at Rodney Parade.

Bell’s men drop to eighth in the table after a sixth game without a win in the league, but he was pleased to hang on for a draw after defender Zac Williams hobbled off with an ankle injury late on and could not be replaced as they had used all three substitution windows.

“I’m delighted to get a point in the end,” said Bell.

“To go down to 10 men and withstand everything they threw at us – it just shows the character of the players.

“It’s a group that’s sticking together.”

The visitors were 1-0 up three minutes after the break when Exiles defender Matt Baker and goalkeeper Nick Townsend got in a muddle trying to clear Courtney Baker-Richardson’s cross and Chris Long was on hand to tap in from close range.

But County were level on 64 minutes when substitutes James Waite and Matty Bondswell combined with Shane McLoughlan a minute after coming on to somehow work the ball to Will Evans, who slammed in his 17th goal of the season in all competitions.

“We just need that bit of luck,” added Bell. “I feel like I’ve done something wrong somewhere for this type of thing to be happening – injuries, illnesses and the poor goals we’re conceding.

“When teams cut you open you can accept it, but that was another avoidable goal.

“I thought for large parts of the game we were excellent. When we settled down, we produced some good football and I thought we’d go on to win the game – it was a scruffy goal to give away.”

Newport manager Graham Coughlan admitted it was not a great spectacle and blamed fatigue caused by the frantic festive fixture list.

“I would have liked three points, but I’m not 100 per cent sure we would have deserved it,” said the Irishman.

“It was two tired teams who lacked that little bit of energy and intensity – that’s a direct consequence of the number of games both sides have played over the Christmas period.

“We’ve got another one on Monday as well. It’s a tough period and it’s those who can dig deep and summon up that bit of energy from deep down who might come out on top.

“It wasn’t a great game, to be honest with you, and I think both teams looked flat.

“I think a draw was a fair result. I’m not sure either team did enough to win the game and both teams will take the point and move on.”