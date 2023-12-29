Richie Wellens ‘not too displeased’ after Leyton Orient held by Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Wellens ‘not too displeased’ after Leyton Orient held by Wycombe

By Press Association
Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens was content with a point (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens was satisfied with his side’s 0-0 draw against Wycombe.

Although the O’s recorded back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time since August, they were unable to find a way past Chairboys keeper Max Stryjek even with the seven minutes of added time caused when a linesman sustained an injury in the first-half and swapped roles with the fourth official .

Stryjek pulled off a string of fine saves, including two from piledrivers from full-back Tom James as Orient, despite dominating play in the second half, were unable to find a way past the former Poland youth international.

“I thought first half it wasn’t a great game with two teams that looked leggy but only one team who wanted to win it as they came for a point,” Wellens said.

“Fair play to them but we showed a lack of energy but I’m not too displeased as we got a point out of the game.

“In a perfect world we would have taken our front three off and freshened things up for this game but we were holding on for a hard one-nil win against Charlton on Boxing Day and couldn’t really do that which probably effected us today.

“Did we do enough to win the game? Maybe, maybe not but they haven’t had a shot on target and we thought we’d have more of the ball today when in fact we only had 62 per cent possession.

“We’ve come a long way in the last few weeks though and it showed with a team who are predominantly at the top of this league have come here and only come for a point.”

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield was also content with the point.

“I was really pleased with the clean sheet, particularly after conceding a couple of late goals recently and the long journey we had on Boxing Day at Exeter which had got to the legs of the boys,” he said.

“So I tried to freshen things up with five changes and wanted to pick an attacking team.

“We knew it was going to be a running game against a fit and young Orient team. We knew we needed to play on the front foot and attack them and I think we did that in the first half at times.

“We’re working hard at the moment. We will be in tomorrow and start preparing for Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Day.

“We all want to be celebrating wins and it’s not so much fun when you’re not, but we keep going and the boys are giving absolutely everything.

“In my 20 years I spent here I know what it means and working hard we get to where we want to be.”