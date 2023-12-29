Jon Dahl Tomasson laments defensive errors as Blackburn beaten by Hull

Jon Dahl Tomasson felt lacklustre defending was the key factor behind the 3-2 defeat at Hull as Blackburn slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rovers were twice sloppy early in the game when Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly gave the hosts a commanding lead.

Sammie Szmodics and Harry Pickering thrust the visitors back into the match by half-time but Alfie Jones scrambled home a 63rd-minute winner to condemn Blackburn to another loss.

Tomasson, whose plight was not helped by Dominic Hyam’s 74th-minute dismissal, said: “We are very disappointed to lose the game.

“We knew it would be difficult against a very good side and we should not forget that this is a very young team.

“But we are very disappointed with the goals we conceded. The first two were nothing to do with shape – we had extra players and it’s not like they were in one-on-one situations – but we should have done much better.

“I must give the players credit to make it 2-2 as we showed great togetherness and resilience. We looked very good at that time and of course we should go for the game.

“It was a very equal game in the second half and then we conceded a goal from a corner.

“We are very disappointed with those moments.”

Blackburn, who have now conceded 12 goals in their last four games, were always up against it when Delap scored at Leopold Wahlstedt’s near post after 11 minutes.

Aaron Connolly doubled Hull’s advantage seven minutes later but Rovers made it 2-1 when Sammie Szmodics lobbed Matt Ingram to claim a 15th goal of the season.

Harry Pickering, on his 25th birthday and 100th start for the club, equalised in first-half injury-time, but Jones cashed in on some poor defending with the winner off Tyler Morton’s corner.

Tomasson said: “We have players that are not used to playing three games in a week and that is something that we need to develop.

“Our structure is not risky at all – we had spare players in every situation – but we just need to be in control of situations.

“The team played some great stuff – even with 10 men.

“I also thought we played excellent in the first half – it was only with those moments when we should have done much better.”

Liam Rosenior felt defeat of Blackburn could be a season-defining victory as Hull moved back into the play-offs.

He said: “I’m so happy we don’t have to play Blackburn again – they are a credit to Jon. I thought there were outstanding and they made for a really good football match.

“The first half kind of sums up our season: we were in control and then we shoot ourselves in the foot.

“We were still in control of the game but we lose possession and then it’s 2-2.

“There were a lot of frustrated players at half-time but credit to them – they went out and did it and I’m really proud of them.

“It’s the biggest win of the season by far in terms of momentum.”

Rosenior added: “We had to manage the game in a different way, I felt.

“Second half, we got the press better but we had to be patient. We also scored from a set-play, which we are getting better at, so I’m delighted.

“It’s massive for the club (to end the year in the play-offs). It doesn’t mean anything now but I want it to mean something in May.

“That was a character-mentality game and I think the players showed that in bucket-loads.

“It’s about staying calm and consistent but we are in a good place.”