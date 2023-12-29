Matt Taylor hails Chris Martin reaction as he helps Bristol Rovers beat Charlton

Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor saluted veteran striker Chris Martin after he took out his “frustration” on Charlton with both goals in a 2-1 win at The Memorial Stadium.

Martin came off the bench to put the Gas ahead after 68 minutes and then had the final say four minutes into stoppage time after Manchester City loanee Slobodan Tedic had drawn Charlton level late on.

Taylor sang the 35-year-old’s praises after he revealed the Scotland international has been unhappy at having to play second-fiddle to fellow striker John Marquis in recent weeks.

He said: “Chris has probably been disappointed over the last few games not to have been starting.

“John Marquis has been leading the line well and scoring goals but tonight as the game was panning out we needed a different profile at the top end of the pitch.

“Once we got the ball into those dangerous areas he was bright and he was sharp and his first was a really good finish.

“But he has done that throughout the course of his career and I want him to keep buying into what we are trying to do in terms of work-rate and endeavour.”

Martin’s short-term Rovers contract expires in mid-January and his brace could not have come at a better time for the player and the club who ended 2023 with rare back-to-back wins.

Taylor added: “Hopefully this is another moment where a forward player can go on a bit of a run.

“Confidence is a big factor but his game is a model of consistency and he allows us to go more direct and he will get on the end of things.

“Both of his goals were classy and while they won’t go down as top goals in his overall career, they are classy finishes.

“I know he’s been frustrated over the last few games but every member of my senior group will always be frustrated if they don’t get the game time they think they deserve.

“But there’s an easy way to remedy that and that’s to perform as he did.”

For Addicks boss Michael Appleton, whose side have not won since November, the result was tough to take.

He said: “The end bit was hard to defend as a manager but what wasn’t hard to defend was the overall performance.

“We started the game really well and should have been two or three up and then we weathered the storm when we were under pressure.

“We were great in the second half and before they scored we had two or three really good opportunities

“We have done well and controlled the game and when we conceded it knocked the stuffing out of the lads.

“They showed really good character to get back into it but the second goal ruined all the good work the lads put in.

“I have to pick them up and make sure they are in the right frame of mind for New Year’s Day when we play Oxford who are a decent side.

“I have been here before and I recognise when groups need my help instead of being lambasted which is not going to help anyone.”