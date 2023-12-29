Notts County adore ‘special’ Macaulay Langstaff – Luke Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notts County adore ‘special’ Macaulay Langstaff – Luke Williams

By Press Association
Luke Williams, left, and Macaulay Langstaff (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Williams, left, and Macaulay Langstaff (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Williams said Macaulay Langstaff is “adored” at Notts County after League Two’s leading scorer hit a first-half hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Morecambe.

The Magpies have bounced back from a four-match losing run by scoring eight goals without reply in wins over Doncaster and the Shrimps since Christmas, Langstaff with four of them.

And Williams said: “He is adored because imagine you are playing, and you are desperate to win, and you look around and you see Macca and you think ‘well, we definitely have a chance to win because Macca’s going to score’.

“But then if that guy is going to run for team, like he kills himself every week – running, tackling and now playing in three different positions like he has played there his whole career – and then you spend time with him and he is just the best guy as well, he is a really special guy.”

Despite the triumph, Williams was complimentary of the opposition.

“I think they are a good team,” he said. “I know that can sound unfair to say that after the 5-0 but they are, because we have played there before and they should have won the game in the last moments.

“We knew that they were a good team but we performed well and made it very difficult for them to show their qualities.”

Morecambe boss Ged Brennan was equally complimentary of County.

“You have to give them credit, they were outstanding today,” he said.

“We were not at our best and they were at their best but if you are playing against a team with a budget like they have got, whilst we have one of the smallest, it is going to show and that is what it looked like tonight.

“We will go again on Monday, and we will fight for every point from now on and we will try to do the best that we can.

“They had quality all over the pitch tonight. The lad who scored the hat-trick, his movement was absolutely unbelievable and never had to even break sweat tonight. He got three goals but could have got four or five.

“As I say, when you have a lot of quality like that, you are going to get a lot of goals aren’t you?”

Up next for County is a trip to Tranmere on New Year’s Day, where a win could move them within a point of the automatic promotion places. Morecambe will seek a swift response and a return to winning ways against Harrogate.