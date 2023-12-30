Swindon celebrations set to go on into the early hours after late drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Swindon celebrations set to go on into the early hours after late drama

By Press Association
Lewis Ward was Swindon’s hero (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Ward was Swindon’s hero (David Davies/PA)

Swindon assistant manager Wayne Hatswell said that he will not be getting much sleep after the joy of their 2-1 victory over Forest Green.

Robins goalkeeper Lewis Ward saved Mathew Stevens’ penalty deep into stoppage time to earn the hosts a first win in five in League Two.

Daniel Kemp had scored a brace either side of Matt Taylor’s equaliser, while Rovers boss Troy Deeney was sent off in the 86th minute for a second yellow card as his wait for a first win in the dugout goes on.

Hatswell said: “I think the adrenaline will last until about three in the morning after that and then I will be up at four in the morning with my 10-month-old, so I won’t get much sleep tonight.

“I will have the day off tomorrow and I will be a lot happier than if that goal would have went in, I will put it that way.

“I have seen it back briefly and it doesn’t look like a penalty, he waited a hell of a long time to give it and I think he couldn’t wait to give it, if I am honest.”

Forest Green goalkeeping coach Dan Connor, conducting post-match media duties in Deeney’s absence, defended Stevens.

“We actually thought that was a great spectacle in terms of the derby, our fight amongst our players and how we tried to play was really, really good,” he said.

“And unfortunately, we actually believe that the evening was ruined by a few decisions that didn’t go our way.

“OK, it’s easy to vent at Matty but he’s been an excellent player and servant of the football club and what a great bloke too and look he will bounce back from that.

“I think it’s easy for players to go in and start pointing fingers and all the rest of it. But actually, the game should have been dead and buried long before Matty’s had to step up from 12 yards.

“And I think that’s the main message in the changing room, it’s easy to go for the penalty taker who misses in the 90th minute in a derby.

“It’s easy to do that, but actually the previous 94 minutes before the penalty is the difference in the game, not that moment.”