Josh Stones and Mike Fondop on target as Oldham beat Hartlepool

Oldham climbed to eighth in the National League table thanks to a 2-0 victory over Hartlepool.

They went ahead inside two minutes as Josh Stones met a diagonal ball with a sweet half-volley into the bottom corner.

The Latics, who have now won five of their last seven league games, pushed for another and James Norwood twice went close early in the second half.

Substitute Anthony Mancini was lively for Hartlepool and forced two saves from Mathew Hudson but Oldham wrapped up the points five minutes from time when Mike Fondop poked home from a corner.