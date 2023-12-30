Adebola Oluwo on target as Barnet down Southend By Press Association December 30 2023, 5.28pm Share Adebola Oluwo on target as Barnet down Southend Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6312802/adebola-oluwo-on-target-as-barnet-down-southend/ Copy Link Barnet beat Southend 1-0 in the Vanarama National League (Mike Egerton/PA) Barnet left it late to beat Southend 1-0 in the Vanarama National League. Adebola Oluwo met Jordan Cropper’s long throw six minutes from time to send a looping header over Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng-Ndi. Finley Potter almost put third-placed Barnet – 2-0 winners at Southend on Boxing Day – ahead after 15 minutes, but he was denied by a wonderful stop from Andeng-Ndi. Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker kept Southend at bay with an excellent one-on-one save from Brooklyn Kabongolo.