Nikolay Todorov nets added-time winner as Airdrie edge past Queen’s Park

Substitute Nikolay Todorov struck deep into stoppage time as Airdrie came from behind to win 2-1 at Scottish Championship bottom side Queen’s Park.

Queen’s Park, without a win in 13 games, took the lead from a penalty in the 34th minute. Jack Turner was brought down by Diamonds keeper Joshua Rae and Dominic Thomas slotted in the spot-kick.

Airdrie second-half pressure was rewarded when midfielder Mason Hancock headed in an equaliser from a corner in the 66th minute.

Just when it looked like the match would end all square, the Diamonds secured a first win in four league games when Bulgarian Todorov collected a long pass to fire home in the third minute of added time.