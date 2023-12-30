You can’t serve that up – Barry Robson angry as Aberdeen fall to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
You can’t serve that up – Barry Robson angry as Aberdeen fall to St Mirren

By Press Association
Barry Robson was pulling no punches after Aberdeen lost to St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson was pulling no punches after Aberdeen lost to St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was left angry with his players after the 3-0 cinch Premiership defeat to St Mirren.

The Dons fell behind to Mark O’Hara’s early drive and survived a scare when the same player missed a penalty six minutes later.

But a close-range strike from Jonah Ayunga and Greg Kiltie’s injury-time spot-kick had the Buddies making the lengthy homeward trip in high spirits, while Robson was left to seethe.

“I’m really angry actually,” he said. “We weren’t good enough all over the pitch and I’ve made sure the players know that. They need to take responsibility for it, and me as well.

“You can’t serve that up. We’re a lot better than that – I don’t think we picked up any second balls in the middle of the pitch, we weren’t good enough in either box, and you get punished.

“The performance surprised me – I didn’t see it coming. There’s no excuse – I am angry and I’m not having that.

“Not every game is going to be perfect – you’ve got to do the basics right. I have to apologise to the fans because that wasn’t good enough. I won’t accept that and I know they won’t accept that.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson admits his side have not been scoring enough but was pleased to see them put that right in difficult conditions at Pittodrie, in what was a first away win since September.

He said: “It’s been coming. We’ve had some very good performances but what’s let us down as a collective has been not taking our chances, and we’ve been conceding from set-pieces.

“We were able to improve on both of those today. The general performances have been very good but today we were able to put up a good defensive performance and a clinical performance in attack.”