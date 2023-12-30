Five-star Falkirk still five clear at top of Scottish League One

Falkirk remain five points clear of Hamilton at the top of Scottish League One after both sides enjoyed comprehensive wins in their last games of 2023.

The Bairns cruised to a 5-0 win at home to Stirling Albion as Liam Henderson, Calvin Miller, Ross MacIver, Brad Spencer and Gary Oliver all scored in the first 55 minutes.

Hamilton also found the net five times in a 5-2 win at bottom side Edinburgh City, Kyle MacDonald grabbing an early brace and further goals from Michael Hewitt, Euan Henderson and Kevin O’Hara putting the result beyond doubt after 32 minutes.

Ouzy See and Robbie Mahon at least restored some respectability to the scoreline with second-half goals for the home side.

Edinburgh remain two points adrift of Annan Athletic, who had Tommy Goss sent off in a 2-1 loss at Queen of the South.

Aidan Smith had given the visitors the lead before goals from Craig McGuffie and Gavin Reilly turned the game around, with Goss shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Montrose and Cove Rangers remain fourth and third in the table respectively following a 1-1 draw.

Kane Hester’s early opener for Montrose was cancelled out by Rumarn Burrell shortly before the interval while Michael Gardyne saw his 68th-minute penalty saved by visiting goalkeeper Nick Suman.

The game between Kelty Hearts and Alloa was postponed due to heavy snowfall at New Central Park.

In League Two, Stenhousemuir extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points thanks to a 2-1 win at Clyde despite having Ross Taylor sent off 16 minutes from time.

Matthew Aitken’s double had the visitors in command before Taylor’s dismissal but Clyde could only pull a goal back through Logan Dunachie in stoppage time.

Second-placed Peterhead slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to Elgin City, Rob Jones and Ryan MacLeman scoring for the home side either side of half-time before Kieran Shanks converted a last-gasp penalty.

Forfar overcame the 37th-minute dismissal of Josh Skelly to hold out for a 0-0 draw with East Fife while bad weather meant the games between Bonnyrigg Rose and The Spartans and Stranraer and Dumbarton were postponed.