Tony Docherty delighted with Dundee spirit after late drama at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tony Docherty delighted with Dundee spirit after late drama at Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Tony Docherty was pleased with his side’s spirit (Steve Welsh/PA)
Tony Docherty was pleased with his side’s spirit (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty hailed the spirit of his players after captain Joe Shaughnessy’s header deep into stoppage time secured a 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

Dundee had taken a first-half lead through Luke McCowan’s sublime low finish but Kilmarnock’s Joe Wright levelled things with five minutes remaining.

In a crazy climax, Rory McKenzie fired the home side ahead in the third minute of added time before Shaughnessy headed home Owen Beck’s corner two minutes later to ensure the match ended in a draw.

Docherty was pleased with the combination of grit and quality shown by his side.

He said: “We saw it at Dens against Kilmarnock and in the last seconds against Ross County and then today.

“That epitomises the squad that I’ve got and especially my captain Joe Shaughnessy. It’s that mentality that there is, that spirit in the team.

“When the dust settles that could be a huge point in our season.

“We’ve had a real consistent level of performance – probably outwith the Old Firm games.

“We’re a competitive team and when you display the ability level that we did in the first half and you ally that to the spirit and mentality to score a goal in the last seconds of the game, I think that’s a good recipe.

“I thought it was very much a game of two halves. I thought in the first half we were outstanding. We just needed that second goal but our level of performance was outstanding.

“I knew they were going to throw everything at us in the second half and they did. Up until four minutes to go, we had withstood that pressure.

“I was gutted we lost the goal and then the second goal goes in, but I can’t criticise these boys because what a mentality they have got.”

Killie boss Derek McInnes was proud of his players for their reaction after a poor first half, though he admitted the sucker punch at the death was “sore”.

He said: “The game is never over until its over. We lost a similar goal late on at Dens – a mistake as well.

“I thought Dundee were good value for their half-time lead. I thought they were better than us. I thought they were brighter than us and I thought they got to the pace of the game better than us.

“As good as Dundee were first half, I thought we were equally good – if not better – second half. I thought we kept asking the question, we arrived in good areas and we moved the ball well.

“I’m really pleased with the level of performance but more so the level of character. It was sheer will to turn this game around for us. It’s a sore one but it happens.

“The fourth official had told me as soon as the long throw was cleared that was the game over, which didn’t happen. But we’ve still got to defend the corner.”