Hugo Lloris ends 11-year association with Tottenham to join Los Angeles FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hugo Lloris ends 11-year association with Tottenham to join Los Angeles FC

By Press Association
Hugo Lloris captained Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris captained Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 (John Walton/PA)

Hugo Lloris has brought his time at Tottenham to an end after he completed a move to Los Angeles FC on a free transfer.

Lloris signed for Spurs in 2012 and went on to make 447 appearances for the Premier League club, but had not played since April after he made clear his desire to take on a new challenge at the end of last season.

Ange Postecoglou gave the green light for Lloris to leave this summer and, while no transfer materialised, Tottenham entered talks with the MLS outfit earlier this week and their veteran goalkeeper has now departed.

Lloris said in a club interview: “This is a personal message to all the Spurs fans. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support since day one.

“It has been a great privilege to be one of yours and one of your captains for many years and it’s the end of the chapter, but you will be always in my hearts. Spurs will always be a special place for me and all my family.

“On behalf of them I would like to say thank you for all memories that we had together, all the emotions we went through and I just want to wish you the best for the next decade because you deserve the best.”

Lloris will take to the pitch at half-time of Tottenham’s home clash with Bournemouth on Sunday to say farewell to the supporters.

It represents the latest changing of guard at the north London club after record goal-scorer Harry Kane left in August.

Spurs signed Lloris from Lyon in 2012 and he went on to become a stalwart, taking the captaincy under Mauricio Pochettino and leading the team to two League Cup finals and most notably the Champions League final in 2019 in addition to several top-four finishes.

Lloris, 37, last played for Tottenham during the 6-1 loss at Newcastle in April, where he was replaced at half-time with a thigh injury.

Hugo Lloris
Lloris made 447 appearances for Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

After World Cup-winner Lloris stated his desire to move on in the summer, Lazio and Nice were among the clubs to register an interest, but no transfer occurred and he was replaced as captain by Son Heung-min before the new campaign.

Postecoglou regularly talked up Lloris’ professionalism but quickly made summer recruit Guglielmo Vicario his first-choice goalkeeper and selected Fraser Forster as back-up, while academy graduate Brandon Austin has even been named on the bench this term.

Lloris, who guided France to the World Cup final in Qatar last December before he retired from international football after the tournament, leaves Spurs sitting in eighth place in their list of all appearance holders after spending 12 seasons in N17.