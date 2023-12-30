Martin Odegaard wants Arsenal to take fuel from 2023 title heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Odegaard wants Arsenal to take fuel from 2023 title heartbreak

By Press Association
Martin Odegaard wants Arsenal to learn from experience (Adam Davy/PA)
Martin Odegaard is hoping the “brutal” way Arsenal lost the Premier League title last season can help them lift the trophy this year.

The Gunners led the way for 248 days during the last campaign before ultimately being caught and passed by eventual champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side are once again in among the contenders this season but missed the chance to move back to the summit as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.

If results go their way, victory at Fulham on New Year’s Eve could still see Arsenal top of the table heading into 2024 – where Odegaard is aiming to go one better than last year.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta was left frustrated on Thursday night (Adam Davy/PA)

“Hopefully, we have learnt some lessons from last year. It was a brutal end to the season for us,” he said.

“We can use this in a good way – and show we have learned and gained some important experience.

“We know the quality of Man City and all the others and we know it’s is a very, very tough league. But we believe in ourselves, to keep fighting and to keep improving.

“This league is the toughest in the world and no matter what team you play it’s always going to be a big fight.”

After a good display at Liverpool earned Arsenal a point, they slipped to defeat to West Ham and now head to Craven Cottage just three days later.

“That’s the good thing, we have another game in a few days, so there’s no time to be too disappointed,” added Odegaard.

“We have to make sure we are ready for Fulham and win that one – it’s a tough league but you have to be ready for all the games and every team. We will learn from this and come back stronger.

“I mean you have to win a lot of games (to win the league) and that’s why every game we have we must play to win.”