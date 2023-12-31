England’s men look to end major trophy drought at European Championship in 2024

England will be hoping that 2024 is finally the year men’s football comes home as they go for European Championship glory.

Boss Gareth Southgate probably has one final shot at becoming the first manager since Sir Alf Ramsey to win a major trophy after several near-misses over the last few years.

The scars are still there from the last Euros, where England lost the final to Italy on penalties, but the team has grown since then and head to Germany among the favourites to win.

It could be a coming-of-age tournament for Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, while Harry Kane will want a winner’s medal to go along with all of the personal accolades he has won.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are likely to be among England’s key players in Germany (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland are also competing in their second successive Euros, while Wales must attempt to qualify in the early part of the year.

The Olympics are back on European soil for the first time since 2012 when they head to Paris in August and hopes are high for another strong showing for Team GB.

Great Britain has been one of the leading countries in the last three Olympics and is again tipped to do well, with several realistic medal hopes in the French capital.

Skateboarder Sky Brown, runner Keely Hodgkinson, Bethany Shriever in the BMX, Jessica Gadirova and Bryony Page in gymnastics and Bradly Sinden in the taekwondo are all hopeful of topping the podium, with the likes of Jake Wightman, Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir also hoping it is their time.

Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her medal haul in Paris (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Paralympics follow a few weeks later and Team GB are again expected to bring home a significant medal haul.

The Olympics could also be the end point for Rafael Nadal’s tennis career.

The Spanish great has hinted that he would call time on his magnificent career in 2024 and there seems no better place than Roland Garros, where he has won an incredible 14 titles.

While Nadal’s time may be coming to an end, British star Emma Raducanu will hope that 2024 is the year her career comes back to life.

Injury has plagued Raducanu since her US Open triumph in 2021 but she is ready to return to tour in a make-or-break year to see how her career will pan out.

Emma Raducanu faces an important year in 2024 (PA)

She will have especially high hopes on a good run at Wimbledon, which is where she burst on to the scene two and a half years ago.

In boxing, there is a blockbusting bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in February.

Fury is hoping to unify the heavyweight division in a money-spinning fight with the Ukrainian. If he wins, then there will be more clamour for a bout with Anthony Joshua.

Europe will be aiming to keep hold of the Solheim Cup for a fourth successive time when they take on the United States in Virginia in September.