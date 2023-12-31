‘Spurs fan’ Hugo Lloris predicts a bright future at the club as he says goodbye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Spurs fan’ Hugo Lloris predicts a bright future at the club as he says goodbye

By Press Association
Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris waves goodbye to fans at a half-time presentation (John Walton/PA)
Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris waves goodbye to fans at a half-time presentation (John Walton/PA)

Hugo Lloris declared the future will be bright for Tottenham as he said farewell to the club ahead of his move to Los Angeles FC.

Spurs announced on Saturday night that former captain Lloris would depart for the MLS side on a free transfer on January 1 and bring his 11-year association with the north London club to an end.

World Cup-winner Lloris, who has not played since April after he revealed in the summer his desire for a new challenge, was given the chance to say goodbye to the fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during half-time of Sunday’s match with Bournemouth.

Lloris said: “It’s fair to say time has run so fast. I enjoy every moment, the good moments, the bad moments.

“When you face difficulties, sticking together as a club, you can see the evolution is very positive. For sure, the future will be bright for Spurs.

“I believe that you (fans) make the club even more special and that is why I am so grateful to the fans for all the support I receive.”

Lloris made 447 appearances across 12 seasons for Spurs after he joined from Lyon in 2012.

Made captain by Mauricio Pochettino three years later, Tottenham reached the Champions League final in 2019 under Lloris’ captaincy.

He added: “I think to bring all the Spurs community to Madrid in 2019, we were close to making a big success but I think this team at that time earned a lot of respect from all the Spurs fans.

“I think we went through a lot of emotions and these memories will belong to generation after generation.

“A big thank you. It is time for me to say goodbye but it is a goodbye from the player and not the man, I will be a Spurs fan for the rest of my life.”