Fulham deny Arsenal chance to go top with victory at Craven Cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fulham deny Arsenal chance to go top with victory at Craven Cottage

By Press Association
Raul Jimenez hit Fulham’s opening goal (Steven Paston/PA)
Raul Jimenez hit Fulham’s opening goal (Steven Paston/PA)

Fulham dug deep to stun Arsenal 2-1 at Craven Cottage to inflict a second successive Premier League defeat on Mikel Arteta’s men.

Bukayo Saka scored after just five minutes but the Cottagers rallied through Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid to claim all three points and deny Arsenal the chance to climb to the top of the table.

The victory eased some pressure on Marco Silva, whose side ended a run of three straight defeats.

The Gunners landed the first blow when Kai Havertz drove forward from midfield and picked out Gabriel Martinelli. His shot was parried by Bernd Leno into the path of Saka who tapped home to make it 1-0.

Fulham had the chance to draw level after 14 minutes when Willian found the overlapping Antonee Robinson, who delivered a perfect cutback to Jimenez but the Mexican international’s shot was comfortably saved by David Raya.

Jimenez returned to the side after he served a three-game suspension after his sending off during Fulham’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle and he looked eager to impress.

Bukayo Saka (right) gave Arsenal an early lead
Bukayo Saka (right) gave Arsenal an early lead (Steven Paston/PA)

Willian’s quality shone through against his former side and after his deflected shot won a corner he produced a deft chip to partner Jimenez, who fired over.

And the home side’s persistence paid off with the equaliser in the 29th minute.

Willian wreaked havoc down the left and played in captain Tom Cairney, whose whipped cross found Jimenez and he produced a neat first-time finish to claim his fifth goal of the season.

The Cottagers completed the turnaround after 59 minutes as Willian sent a corner deep into the box and after Joao Palhinha’s header deflected off Declan Rice the ball bobbled into the path of De Cordova-Reid, who poked home.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the winner for Fulham
Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the winner for Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)

A well-worked move saw Saka sky a volley from six yards out as it started to appear it was not going to be Arsenal’s day.

Jimenez beat William Saliba to a loose ball before he found Cairney but his long-range strike was magnificently stopped by Raya.

The Cottagers almost extended their advantage in the 88th minute when Takehiro Tomiyasu cynically fouled Harry Wilson and was fortunate to only be shown a yellow card by referee Josh Smith.

Andreas Pereira then saw his dipped effort rebound off Raya’s crossbar before the hosts successfully defended a barrage of Arsenal corners during five added minutes to claim the win.