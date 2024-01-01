Football rumours: Kasper Schmeichel lined up for Premier League return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Kasper Schmeichel lined up for Premier League return

By Press Association
Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (PA)
Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (PA)

What the papers say

Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could make a return to the Premier League during this month’s transfer window. The 37-year-old Denmark international, currently with Anderlecht, is an option for Sheffield United who want to sign a goalkeeper, according to the Sun.

Manchester United v Aston Villa – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (PA)

Manchester United have opted not to exercise the 12-month extension option on Raphael Varane’s contract, reports the Daily Mail. It enables the France defender, 30, to hold talks with overseas clubs over a free transfer in the summer.

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman is catching the eye of several Premier League teams at Atalanta, according to the Daily Mail. Juventus and Nice are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking for a double January swoop. The Daily Mirror claims Forest hope to complete an early deal for Brazilian defender Nino, 26, from Fluminense and are in talks with Monaco over Portugal winger Gelson Martins, 28.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

West Ham United v FK TSC Backa Topola – UEFA Europa League – Group A – London Stadium
West Ham United’s Said Benrahma (right) and TSC Backa Topola’s Vukasin Krstic battle for the ball (PA)

Said Benrahma: Lyon are keen on West Ham’s Algeria winger, 28, reports the Sun.

Assane Diao: Brentford have made a £21.6million bid to Real Betis’ for the Spain Under-21 winger, 18, reports Mundo Deportivo in Spain.