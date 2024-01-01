Joe Shaughnessy calls for Dundee to go into break on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Shaughnessy calls for Dundee to go into break on a high

By Press Association
Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy, left, faces his former club on Tuesday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy, left, faces his former club on Tuesday (Steve Welsh/PA)

Captain Joe Shaughnessy wants Dundee to finish off the pre-winter break period with a victory over Tayside rivals St Johnstone before reflecting on a more than decent season so far.

The 31-year-old Irish defender scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday, having scored twice late on to beat Livingston in October before his stoppage-time strike against Ross County last month brought another three points back to Dens Park.

Dundee, who returned to the top flight this season, are seventh in the table, two points behind Hibernian.

Ahead of the visit of the Saints, former McDiarmid Park defender Shaughnessy told DeeTV: “We have to get ready for another game and go again. There will be full focus on that.

“We will play the game first, hopefully get back to winning ways and then we can have a break and maybe regroup.”

Manager Tony Docherty was delighted with his side’s energy-sapping determination and spirit to leave Ayrshire with a share of the spoils and he will look to freshen his squad up for the game against St Johnstone if appropriate.

He said: “We need to make sure we look after the squad, manage the squad.

“I have the luxury that I can bring in players and maybe freshen things up a wee bit if needed.

“We will analyse the Kilmarnock game first and if need be, hopefully freshen it up and maintain the quality we have got.”

Meanwhile, Dundee have confirmed that Liverpool have recalled 21-year-old defender Owen Beck from his loan with the Tayside club.

A statement on Dundee’s website read: “Owen signed on loan for Dundee in the summer and quickly became an important player for The Dee putting in fantastic performances.

“His great displays led to him being called up to the Welsh National squad for the first time and he has received many plaudits for his performances.

“With the January transfer window now open Liverpool FC have executed their right to recall Owen from his season-long loan deal.

“Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.

“We would like to thank Owen for all he has given to Dundee FC and we wish him all the very best for the future. Owen will always be welcomed back in Dundee and at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park.”