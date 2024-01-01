Annus mirabilis or year to forget? How the current 92 league clubs fared in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Annus mirabilis or year to forget? How the current 92 league clubs fared in 2023

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham thrived in 2023 but Duncan Ferguson, right, had an ill-fated spell with Forest Green (Martin Rickett/Barrington Coombs/Nigel French/PA)
Treble-winners Manchester City and Hollywood success story Wrexham were the English league’s top-performing teams of 2023, with a less heralded name joining them in the mix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the calendar-year league table for the 92 current Premier League and EFL clubs.

Annus mirabilis

Manchester City edged Wrexham and Ipswich for the top ranking (PA graphic)

The table ranks teams by average points per league game in 2023, with ties broken by per-game goal difference.

Pep Guardiola’s City led the way with 2.27 points per game as they went unbeaten at home in all competitions. They won 29 of their 41 Premier League games, drawing six and losing six.

Wrexham, promoted from the National League and thriving in League Two to kick-start high-profile owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ grand plans for the north Wales club, won 31 of their 47 league games for an average of 2.21ppg.

League One runners-up Ipswich, who finished 2023 in the same spot in the Championship, rank third in the calendar year table at 2.19ppg even after taking just three points from their last four games.

Kieran McKenna
Kieran McKenna has Ipswich upwardly mobile (John Walton/PA)

Kieran McKenna’s side join only City with a goal difference better than plus-one per game, scoring 103 and conceding 44 to average +1.26 (+59 in 47 games), while their four defeats are the fewest of any team.

Aston Villa were the only other side to average over two points per game, 2.02, with 26 wins from 42 including a club-record 15 consecutively at home.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham make it eight Premier League teams among the top 20 in the combined table, joined by Championship pair Ipswich and Leicester, six League One clubs and four from League Two.

Annus horribilis

Forest Green had a 2023 to forget (PA graphic)

Forest Green cycled through five managers – including history-making caretaker Hannah Dingley – in a year which saw them take just 0.51ppg, less than a quarter of the leading teams’ averages.

Their 45 league games produced only five wins, 23 points, relegation from League One and starting 2024 in last place in League Two. They were well behind the team ranked 91st, QPR at 0.78ppg.

Reading (0.84) and Rotherham (0.87) were next, with Sutton, Doncaster and Cheltenham also below a point per game.

Four top-flight clubs feature among the 24 “League Two” places in the combined table, most notably Chelsea whose billion-pound transfer spend only produced 12 league wins, 12 draws and 19 losses for an average of 1.12ppg, the 17th-worst record.

Everton (1.15), Nottingham Forest (1.07) and Crystal Palace (1.05) were the others, with West Ham, Burnley, Luton, Brentford and Wolves in the “Championship” places and Fulham, Sheffield United and Bournemouth in “League One”.

Top scorers

Macaulay Langstaff lit up the scoring charts (PA graphic)

Wrexham were pushed all the way in last season’s National League by Notts County, who have been similarly impressive on their EFL return and boast the year’s top scorer in Macaulay Langstaff.

The 26-year-old scored a National League record 42 goals last season and then signed off the year as League Two’s leading scorer this term with 18, finishing 2023 with 39 overall in league action.

While starting the year in non-league football helped his cause, the fact Langstaff outscored Manchester City’s Erling Haaland demonstrates his achievement regardless of the opposition.

Alfie May, with a League One-leading 15 for Charlton following the same for Cheltenham in the 2023 section of last season, was the only other player to hit 30 with Haaland and Wrexham’s Paul Mullin one behind.

Bradford’s Andy Cook completes the top five on 25, with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah joined on 24 by Ipswich’s Conor Chaplin and Langstaff’s strike partner David McGoldrick.