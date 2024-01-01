Dundee confirm ‘outstanding’ full-back Owen Beck recalled from loan by Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee confirm ‘outstanding’ full-back Owen Beck recalled from loan by Liverpool

By Press Association
Owen Beck in action against Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Owen Beck in action against Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee have confirmed that Liverpool have recalled 21-year-old left-back Owen Beck from his loan with the Tayside club.

The Wales Under-21 international scored two goals in 20 appearances during a hugely impressive spell in the cinch Premiership.

Beck won a call-up to the full Wales squad and Liverpool have exercised a recall option amid injuries to Andy Robertson and other left-backs.

A statement on Dundee’s website read: “Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.”

Dundee are looking to finish off a promising first half of the season before the winter break with a victory over Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Dundee are seventh in the table, two points behind Hibernian following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

Manager Tony Docherty told DeeTV: “We need to make sure we look after the squad, manage the squad. I have the luxury that I can bring in players and maybe freshen things up a wee bit if needed.

“We will analyse the Kilmarnock game first and if need be, hopefully freshen it up and maintain the quality we have got.”