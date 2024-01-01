Leyton Orient complete unbeaten Christmas period with victory at Cambridge

Leyton Orient completed an excellent Christmas period with a 2-0 League One victory at Cambridge.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the first half, going close after 15 minutes when Theo Archibald’s corner was flicked wide by Tom James.

Archibald found space to fire a shot from distance which came back off the crossbar with Jack Stevens beaten, before Daniel Agyei broke through and was denied by Stevens at his near post.

The closest Cambridge came was when a corner was cleared to Danny Andrew, who curled an effort off target on his weaker foot.

Orient’s pressure paid off nine minutes after half-time when Jubril Okedina made a mess of clearing a Max Sanders corner and the ball fell to the unmarked Jordan Brown, who slotted home from a central position.

That lead was doubled only three minutes later when Agyei dispossessed Okedina and ran clear before firing in through the legs of Stevens to score his first goal for the club and make it seven points from the O’s three unbeaten festive fixtures.