Reading beat Exeter to move out of the League One relegation places

Reading moved out of the League One relegation places for the first time since early September with a hard-earned 3-2 home win over fellow strugglers Exeter.

Top scorer Harvey Knibbs gave Reading an early lead but Exeter defender Zak Jules soon levelled with a fierce long-range effort.

Royals regained the lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Alex Hartridge clumsily nodded into his own net.

Though Dion Rankine made it 2-2 in an ebb-and-flow second half, Femi Azeez rifled in the Reading winner with 13 minutes left.

Reading went ahead in the ninth minute, with Sam Smith supplying the pass for Knibbs to run on to and lob past keeper Vili Sinisalo.

It was Knibbs’ 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

But City equalised in the 18th minute when former Royals youngster Jules latched on to a loose ball and thundered home from 20 yards for his first goal for the club.

With the break only seconds away, Knibbs capitalised on loose Exeter defending to cross, only for Hartridge – under pressure from Smith – to head past team-mate Sinisalo.

City responded to draw level again, in the 68th minute, when Rankine poked home after a frantic scramble in the home area.

But Reading hit back nine minutes later, Azeez beating Sinisalo with a well-struck low drive, to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.