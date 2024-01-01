Blackpool continue brilliant home form after seeing off Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpool continue brilliant home form after seeing off Lincoln

By Press Association
CJ Hamilton sealed all three points for Blackpool against Lincoln (Nigel French/PA)
CJ Hamilton sealed all three points for Blackpool against Lincoln (Nigel French/PA)

CJ Hamilton sealed a valuable 2-0 win for Blackpool over Lincoln after Oliver Casey had set them on their way at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have picked up 29 points at home in the 2023-24 season, more than any other team in Sky Bet League One so far this season.

The best chance early in the game fell to Lincoln’s Alex Mitchell, but he volleyed well over.

Casey headed Blackpool in front after 28 minutes following Karamoko Dembele whipped in a free-kick.

The goal put the hosts firmly in the ascendancy. Owen Dale cut inside and saw an effort deflect over and James Husband’s header hit the top of the crossbar.

Blackpool came out firing in the second half looking to close the game. Both Callum Connolly and Dale saw efforts well saved by Luke Jensen, and Dembele blazed one over after breaking clear with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Lincoln probed late on, but failed to create any real chances as Blackpool’s defence held firm before Hamilton wrapped up the points in stoppage time.