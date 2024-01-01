Blackpool continue brilliant home form after seeing off Lincoln

CJ Hamilton sealed a valuable 2-0 win for Blackpool over Lincoln after Oliver Casey had set them on their way at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have picked up 29 points at home in the 2023-24 season, more than any other team in Sky Bet League One so far this season.

The best chance early in the game fell to Lincoln’s Alex Mitchell, but he volleyed well over.

Casey headed Blackpool in front after 28 minutes following Karamoko Dembele whipped in a free-kick.

The goal put the hosts firmly in the ascendancy. Owen Dale cut inside and saw an effort deflect over and James Husband’s header hit the top of the crossbar.

Blackpool came out firing in the second half looking to close the game. Both Callum Connolly and Dale saw efforts well saved by Luke Jensen, and Dembele blazed one over after breaking clear with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Lincoln probed late on, but failed to create any real chances as Blackpool’s defence held firm before Hamilton wrapped up the points in stoppage time.