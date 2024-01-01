Carlisle claim late win over Port Vale to move out of League One basement

Carlisle moved off the bottom of the League One table after coming from behind to beat Port Vale 2-1 .

Jon Mellish scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time after Jordan Gibson’s penalty in the 80th minute cancelled out Ben Garrity’s opener just after half-time.

The hosts had the better of the first-half chances and nearly broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when Sean Maguire was denied by Connor Ripley.

Ripley produced another excellent save in the 38th minute, getting his fingertips to Gibson’s effort.

Moments later, Carlisle defender Sam Lavelle stepped out of defence and laid the ball off to Taylor Charters who advanced and shot narrowly wide.

Gibson’s acrobatic attempt went over shortly after the restart as the Cumbrians carried on where they left off, but they soon found themselves behind as Garrity got on the end of Ethan Chislett’s low cross into the box for his ninth league goal of the season.

Maguire came close to scoring an equaliser almost immediately, but he turned Gibson’s cross just wide.

Down at the other end, Gabriel Breeze palmed away a powerful effort from James Wilson and recovered quickly to block Chislett’s follow-up.

Gibson brought Carlisle level with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, sending Ripley the wrong way from the penalty spot after Jack Robinson was fouled in the area.

And the home fans were sent into raptures in the dying moments as Mellish headed home Robinson’s cross to secure all three points.